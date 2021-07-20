Shares

Ory Okolloh and Virginia Wilson have been appointed as the Adecco Group Foundation‘s first external Board members. The announcement was made by Alain Dehaze, the CEO of the Adecco Group and Chairman of the Adecco Group Foundation.

Before joining the Adecco Group Foundation Board, Ory was the Managing Director of the Omidyar Network and Luminate Group in Africa, both part of The Omidyar Group. She is currently engaged in advisory work in several fields including impact investing, philanthropy, and technology policy.

She serves on the Board of Directors of several organizations including the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, the East African Breweries, Deloitte Africa, the Board of Trustees of the Van Leer Group and the Harvard Africa Advisory Group. She is also the Chair of the Stanbic Bank Kenya Foundation.

Prior to this, Ory was Google’s Policy and Strategy manager for Africa. She was also at the forefront of developing technology innovation as a founding member of Ushahidi. She is also the co-founder of Mzalendo, a website that tracks the performance of Kenyan MPs and Asphalt & Ink, a strategic advisory firm.

Virginia is the CEO of the Shared Value Initiative Hong Kong. Previously, she was Global COO of OneSky and Chief Executive of The Child Development Centre.

Formerly, she served as a Member of the Management Board of the Vocational Training Council, a board member for the English Schools Foundation, and the Education Committee Chair for the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

The Adecco Foundation functions as a social innovation lab, focused on making the world of work a fairer, more accessible and better place through targeted innovation projects.