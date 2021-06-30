Shares

Jiji, an online market platform supported by Lemma.Group Cars45, a car buying and selling business have announced their agreement to merge their operations in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria.

The merger of operations is expected to offer a new level of trade experience for auto buyers and sellers across the 3 countries. With Jiji, Cars45 users can now benefit from Jiji’s market-leading products in online classifieds. In turn, Cars45 brings a unique O2O car buying and selling service, where cars can safely be sold instantly to dealers and other consumers.

Users in the auto sector can expect a new level of convenience in buying and selling cars, combining online and offline capabilities.

Anton Volyansky, CEO and co-founder of Jiji, said, “We are looking forward to creating a new advanced experience for Cars45 users. Undoubtedly, our collaboration on future products and services will bring additional value to the consumers. For Jiji, it’s the first bold step into the transactional business model and an important foundation for building the future of the company.”

Soumobroto Ganguly, CEO of Cars45, commented, “We are proud to have built a trusted buying and selling experience in autos. It makes sense to combine online and offline expertise. Merging with Jiji is aimed at creating a new kind of automotive retail experience for users in Africa. We are confident of jointly building an African Champion in the O2O Automotive Sector. Together we look forward to making transactions transparent and convenient for our customers, dealers and franchisees across all our current and future markets.

According to Jiji CFO David Ojo, Cars45’s key value is its network of inspection centres where cars are inspected by more than 200 parameters. Unlike a classifieds marketplace where checks are inadequately carried out, transactional models by platforms like Cars45 ensure quality checks and detailed reports on a car’s condition with various databases.

After signing of the agreement, the operations of Cars45 and Jiji will merge to create a single organization which will offer unique services for car sellers, buyers and dealers in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria.