The Senator beer, a product of the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), has launched a reward campaign dubbed Shikisha Form na Senator Ushinde valued at over Ksh. 76 million.

The three-month-long national consumer promotion campaign will feature an array of prizes, with the grand prize being Ksh. 10 million. Additionally, 5 loyal customers stand a chance to win Ksh. 2 million each, with Ksh. 1 million set aside to improve their community as well as themselves. Additionally, there will be airtime worth Ksh. 56 million, home shopping worth Ksh. 12 million and home makeovers worth Ksh. 2.4 million.

Shikisha Form na Senator Ushinde is the third instalment of Senator’s national consumer rewards promotions in the last three years. The promotion campaign is aimed at uplifting lives of loyal Senator customers and their communities, on the back of the pandemic-accelerated financial difficulties.

Speaking on the campaign, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said, “This campaign is one of the first since the pandemic hit the country. It underlines the resilience of on-trade channels and the demand by our consumers during a difficult season. As a brand that prides itself in innovative partnerships with communities to consistently fulfil its promise to deliver quality and accessible products, we have designed a reward campaign experience seeking to enrich consumers’ lives for the better.”

In addition to the cash rewards, Shikisha Form Na Senator Ushinde will facilitate the upgrade of key retailer outlet upgrades in the same promotion. This is through provision of seats and tables, mugs, jugs and rebranding of their outlets.

To involve the community, winning campaign elements will be sourced from the specific locality a winner originates from. For instance, home-shopping or makeover for a winner in Bungoma County will be procured from the corresponding locality, enriching the local economy.

To participate, consumers will be required to purchase two 500ml mugs (Senator Lager or Dark Extra) to get issued with a scratch card. They will then be required to SMS a unique valid code found under the scratch panel to a 5-digit short code to get an entry into the competition. One valid code gives one entry.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Marketing, Beer East Africa, Ann Joy Michira said, “The Senator brand has some of the most loyal customers around, and we’re thrilled to revive our direct engagement with our customers and augment the relationship with our brand, enabling people’s lives for the better, cognizant of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the economy.”