Shares

vivo has announced that the vivo V21 smartphone is now available on pre-order both online and offline. Kenyans can now acquire the device locally before its official launch on 23 June 2021.

On pre-order, vivo will be offering several free UEFA Euro 2020 accessories. The gifts will include a Co-Branded Official UEFA Euro 2020 backpack, a T-shirt, and a co-branded foot ball. The vivo V21 smartphone comes with a 44 MP selfie camera equipped with both Optical Imaging Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) technologies.The smartphone also has a triple rear camera set-up of 64 MP, equipped with OIS and EIS to capture ultra-high-definition photos and videos at night. The 8 MP wide-angle rear camera will capture the entirety of a scenic view, and a 2MP macro camera for close and personal shots. The vivo V21 runs on Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 operating systems. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and a dual SIM set. It also comes with 4000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W flash charging. In line with the brand’s slogan Be The Focus, vivo V21 also comes with a sleek design and faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience.