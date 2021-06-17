vivo has announced that the vivo V21 smartphone is now available on pre-order both online and offline. Kenyans can now acquire the device locally before its official launch on 23 June 2021.
On pre-order, vivo will be offering several free UEFA Euro 2020 accessories. The gifts will include a Co-Branded Official UEFA Euro 2020 backpack, a T-shirt, and a co-branded foot ball.
The vivo V21 runs on Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 operating systems. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and a dual SIM set. It also comes with 4000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W flash charging.
In line with the brand’s slogan Be The Focus, vivo V21 also comes with a sleek design and faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience.
The vivo V21 runs on Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 operating systems. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor and a dual SIM set. It also comes with 4000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W flash charging.
In line with the brand’s slogan Be The Focus, vivo V21 also comes with a sleek design and faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience.
“Having the device on pre-order both offline and online will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience and first hand, which is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience,” said James Irungu, vivo Kenya Brand and communication Manager.
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
vivo V21 specifications
Body dimensions: 6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 inches
SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.44 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC3
Internal storage: 128 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Main camera: Triple camera set-up 64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Single 44 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 33W
Colours: Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE