Shares

vivo has announced that its newest smartphone, the vivo V30, is set to be launched in the Kenyan market this April.

The vivo V30 series is a successor to the V29 series, which did well in the Kenyan market.

The vivo V30 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and is powered by a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging capability.

The vivo v30 runs on OS: Android 14 + Funtouch 14 and comes with 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and a triple camera setup at the back. The cameras are 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP plus a 50 MP selfie camera.

Among the camera features on the vivo V30 includes Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, Distance-Sensitive Lighting to ensure optimal brightness adjustments based on subject proximity and the Aura Light Portrait feature. The V30’s 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera allows users to capture expansive moments with ease.

Commenting on the impending launch, Mr. James Irungu, the Brand and Communications Manager, emphasized vivo’s commitment to innovation in photography and design. He highlighted the V30’s upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature as a testament to vivo’s dedication to providing users with powerful tools for exceptional photography experiences.

The v30 is available in 3 colours i.e. Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and the Noble Black.

The launch date has not been announced.

vivo V30 specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.47 x 2.96 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 186 grams

Build: Glass front, plastic frame, glass back

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.78 inch AMOLED

OS: Android 14, Funtouch 14

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 720

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Main camera: Triple camera set up

50 MP

50 MP

2 MP

Selfie camera: Single 50 MP with Dual-LED flash, HDR

Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable