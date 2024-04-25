vivo has officially launched its newest smartphone, the vivo V30, in the Kenyan market. The vivo V30 series is a successor to the V29 series, which did well in the Kenyan market.
The vivo V30 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and is powered by a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging capability. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 48 minutes. It runs on Android 14 + Funtouch 14 operating system and comes with 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and a triple camera setup at the back. The cameras are 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP plus a 50 MP selfie camera.
“V series has always been synonymous with a light and simple aesthetic, a characteristic that is amplified with vivo’s groundbreaking innovations in both portrait photography and design. We have upgraded the Aura Light Portrait feature, bringing a truly powerful tool to help users easily capture stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light night conditions.” said vivo Kenya CEO Mr. Sean Wu.
Among the camera features on the vivo V30 includes Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, Distance-Sensitive Lighting to ensure optimal brightness adjustments based on subject proximity and the Aura Light Portrait feature. The V30’s 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera allows users to capture expansive moments with ease. It’s V series’ first 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera equipped with Auto Focus. The camera also features AI Group Portrait for group photos, VCS True Color Main Camera, the vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology enables the camera’s vision to be closer to that of the human eye.
It comes with a 3D Curved Screen design for improved grip, 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures peak smoothness.
The vivo V30 comes in 2 colours i.e. Peacock Green and a classic Noble Black shade made with Fluorite AG Glass.
The vivo V30 is available countrywide at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 64,999.
vivo V30 specifications
Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G
Dimensions: 6.47 x 2.96 x 0.30 inches
Weight: 186 grams
Build: Glass front, plastic frame, glass back
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.78 inch AMOLED
OS: Android 14, Funtouch 14
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU: Adreno 720
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 8GB RAM
Main camera: Triple camera set up
50 MP
50 MP
2 MP
Selfie camera: Single 50 MP with Dual-LED flash, HDR
Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable