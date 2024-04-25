Shares

vivo has officially launched its newest smartphone, the vivo V30, in the Kenyan market. The vivo V30 series is a successor to the V29 series, which did well in the Kenyan market.

The vivo V30 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and is powered by a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging capability. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 48 minutes. It runs on Android 14 + Funtouch 14 operating system and comes with 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and a triple camera setup at the back. The cameras are 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP plus a 50 MP selfie camera.

“V series has always been synonymous with a light and simple aesthetic, a characteristic that is amplified with vivo’s groundbreaking innovations in both portrait photography and design. We have upgraded the Aura Light Portrait feature, bringing a truly powerful tool to help users easily capture stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light night conditions.” said vivo Kenya CEO Mr. Sean Wu.

Among the camera features on the vivo V30 includes Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, Distance-Sensitive Lighting to ensure optimal brightness adjustments based on subject proximity and the Aura Light Portrait feature. The V30’s 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera allows users to capture expansive moments with ease. It’s V series’ first 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera equipped with Auto Focus. The camera also features AI Group Portrait for group photos, VCS True Color Main Camera, the vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology enables the camera’s vision to be closer to that of the human eye.

It comes with a 3D Curved Screen design for improved grip, 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures peak smoothness.

The vivo V30 comes in 2 colours i.e. Peacock Green and a classic Noble Black shade made with Fluorite AG Glass.

The vivo V30 is available countrywide at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 64,999.