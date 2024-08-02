Shares

vivo has officially launched the Y28 smartphone in the Kenyan market. The smartphone is currently available at Ksh. 22,999 for the 128GB version and Ksh. 25,999 for the 256 version.

On the exterior, the new vivo Y28 smartphone has a metallic high-gloss frame offering a premium look and feel, while the rear camera module’s unique design is enhanced by dynamic light. The phone comes in two colour choices, the ‘Gleaming Orange’ edition and the ‘Agate Green edition’.

The new vivo Y28 smartphone is also equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery, providing ample power for extended gaming sessions and full-day outings without the need for frequent charging. Its durability is further highlighted by its 4-year battery health, ensuring that the battery remains robust, retaining at least 80% of its capacity after 1600 charge cycles.

James Irungu, the brand and Communications Manager at vivo said, “vivo’s smartphone range has witnessed consistent and significant technological advancements to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer demands. With the recent launch of Y28, we are reinforcing our commitment to smartphone users by offering a beautifully crafted device that boasts a captivating design and ensuring users enjoy an unrivaled experience.”

vivo Y28 specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2

Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels

OS: Android 13, Funtouch 13

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Internal memory: 128GB, 256GB

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Main camera: Dual rear camera set-up 50MP (wide),2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: 8 MP (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 15W wired

Colours: Gleaming Orange, Agate Green