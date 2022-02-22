Shares

vivo has launched its V23 5G smartphone in Kenya, a photography oriented device with features for selfies and a color changing design and high-performance 5G experience.

The vivo V23 5G smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP AF Portrait selfie feature and 8 MP super-wide angle front camera on the front panel also supporting 4K selfie video features. This is coupled by a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64 MP night camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera and a 2 MP super macro camera will support Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.

The smartphone also comes with a 7.39 mm ultra-slim body complemented by Fluorite AG for a soft feel. The smartphone also delivers flagship level performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing the brand to continue its record of delivering a premium experience, plus dual-mode 5G standby.

“At vivo, we strive to create the ultimate mobile experience combining innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and style for people who seek daring new ways to express their individuality. The V23 5G delivers exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight, elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse in appeal with its unique color-changing surface,” said James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager at vivo Kenya.