vivo smartphone has announced plans to launch the vivo V23 5G smartphone in Kenya on 21st February, 2022. The device will come with exceptional photography features for eye-popping portraits and selfies all packaged with a trend-setting color-changing design and high-performance 5G experience.

The vivo V23 5G smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP AF Portrait selfie feature and 8 MP super-wide angle front camera on the front panel also supporting 4K selfie video features. This is coupled by a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64 MP night camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera and a 2 MP super macro camera will support Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.

The smartphone also comes with a 7.39 mm ultra-slim body complemented by Fluorite AG for a soft feel. The smartphone also delivers flagship level performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo to continue its record of delivering a premium experience, plus dual-mode 5G standby.

“The V23 5G seeks to deliver exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight. At vivo, we strive to create the ultimate mobile experience combining innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and style for people who seek daring new ways to express their individuality,” said Mr. James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager.

vivo V23 5G smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 mm

Build: Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), glass back

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.44 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 12, Funtouch 12

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Dual 50 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

USB: USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 44W

Colours: Sunshine gold, stardust black