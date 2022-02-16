vivo smartphone has announced plans to launch the vivo V23 5G smartphone in Kenya on 21st February, 2022. The device will come with exceptional photography features for eye-popping portraits and selfies all packaged with a trend-setting color-changing design and high-performance 5G experience.
The vivo V23 5G smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP AF Portrait selfie feature and 8 MP super-wide angle front camera on the front panel also supporting 4K selfie video features. This is coupled by a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64 MP night camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera and a 2 MP super macro camera will support Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.
The smartphone also comes with a 7.39 mm ultra-slim body complemented by Fluorite AG for a soft feel. The smartphone also delivers flagship level performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo to continue its record of delivering a premium experience, plus dual-mode 5G standby.
“The V23 5G seeks to deliver exceptional camera capabilities in various aspects for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in a lightweight. At vivo, we strive to create the ultimate mobile experience combining innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and style for people who seek daring new ways to express their individuality,” said Mr. James Irungu, Brand and Communications Manager.
vivo V23 5G smartphone specifications
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Body dimensions: 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 mm
Build: Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), glass back
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.44 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 12, Funtouch 12
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Dual 50 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
USB: USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 44W
Colours: Sunshine gold, stardust black