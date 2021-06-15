Shares

LG has announced the winners of its digital campaign dubbed ‘LG’s the Spot.’ The winners, Sharon Andisi, Zahra Jalalkhan and Teddy Lewis Kiemo showcased their exemplary culinary prowess.

The competition featured 82 entries posted through The Spot of Delicious at LG’s Life’s Good Restaurant, a dedicated online portal. Through the portal, entrants shared images of their favorite dishes and the stories behind them.

Sharon was identified as the applicant with the best entry. She received an LG Side by Side refrigerator while Zahra and Teddy received the LG SolarDOM oven and microwave oven for the second and third best entries, respectively.

The digital campaign featured a variety of recipes spanning local and international cuisines launched in April in six countries. These are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kenya, Egypt and Turkey. In Kenya, LG Electronics partnered with renowned celebrity chef Ali Mandhry to select the winning dishes and prepare a special meal for the three winners.

“We received so many recipes and stories and had a hard time selecting the winners, but it was an exciting experience going through and connecting with the fond memories shared by the contestants,” said Chef Ali.

LG Electronic East Africa Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim commented, “We are delighted to have interacted with food enthusiasts, reconnecting them to one of their passion points through this campaign and look forward to enhancing that experience through our products.”

An increasing number of people are experimenting with classic dishes at home and re-creating restaurant-quality meals that bring back the fondest of memories. This is because most people are spending more time indoors due to health restrictions.