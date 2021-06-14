Shares

Marathon winner Titus Ekiru is the LG Sports Personality of the Month for May 2021. He was awarded an LG SolarDOM Oven worth Ksh. 65,000 by LG East Africa MD Sa Nyoung Kim.

The LG SolayDOM is a 3-in-1 oven used for heating, grilling and baking. The oven does not require pre-heating, is fast and is energy sufficient.

“LG partnered with Sports Journalists Association of Kenya to support the Sports Personality of the Month Award which recognizes promising Kenyan talent in sports. We are indeed honored to be supporting Kenyan athletes and sportsmen and women during these tough times as part of our commitment to promoting the development of sports in this country,” said Sa Nyuong Kim.

An elated Ekiru said, “I Would like to thank LG/SJAK for this award. Winning the Milan Marathon and equaling the Dennis Kimeto’s former world record against a strong field was a great source of joy for me, and this award is a pleasant and humbling surprise as I get back to my training program.”

The award comes after Ekiru won the Generali Milan Marathon for a second time on 16th May, 2021 in a course record and world leading time of 2:02:57 with second placed Reuben Kipyego 58 seconds apart.

Ekiru took the crown after a close challenge from 2019 U20 World Cross Country Champion Beatrice Chebet who won the Doha Diamond League meeting in a personal best and world leading time of 8:2749 seconds.

Among the nominees pipped by Ekiru to the gong in May were Elias Ngeny who clocked a world leading time of the 1 minute 43.84 seconds at the Athletics Kenya Pre-Trials at the Nyayo National stadium.

Others athletes include weightlifter Winny Langat who took silver in the women’s division in the African Championships in Nairobi, and boxer Nick Okoth who won a bronze at the Konstan Korotkov Boxing Championships in Russia.

Ekiru joins the growing list of sportsmen and women to have won the coveted title this season. Other winners are tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), basketballer Tylor Okari Ongwae of Kenya Moran’s (February) and boxer Elly Ajowi (March).

LG Electronics corporate communications manager Maureen Kemunto, noted that the company is proud to be a part of an initiative which rewards excellence. “Our partnership with SJAK goes a long way in bolstering athletes talent and empowering them to be the backbone of sports in the country. Being an Olympic year, sports personalities are giving their all to uphold higher standards hence the need to motivate their efforts,” she said.