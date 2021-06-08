Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through one of its brands, Johnnie Walker, has re-modernized Kenya Railways Golf Club. The investment is valued at Ksh. 4 million. The Golf Club was established in 1921 and had not undergone any major modification until this year, when it turned 100 years.

The club partnership with Johnnie Walker is in line with the brand’s 200 years celebrations. The newly opened club, dubbed The Centenary will be the home of Johnnie Walker Super Deluxe and Luxury Home.

Officiating the ceremony, KBL Commercial Director, Joel Kamau said “We have invested Ksh. 4 million in refurbishing the clubhouse bar as well as modifying the sports bar. For this outlet, we are looking to make the Golf club the home of Johnnie Walker, with an exclusive bar for the iconic scotch whisky. Through this partnership, we hope to raise the profile of Johnnie Walker within the golf fraternity by demonstrating that it has the breadth to deliver both premium and reserve quality experiences.”

He pointed out that the partnership with Kenya Railways Golf Club was taking the sports club to a new level of sophistication and class. He encouraged the club management to keep the drinks affordable so that everyone could buy for themselves for consumption, their homes as well as gifts for their friends and loved ones.

Mr. Stanley Karanja, the Chairman of Kenya Railways Golf Club praised the club, terming it as the best golf club in East and Central Africa with amazing aesthetics. The aesthetics of the bar were refurbished in under a month in anticipation of the launch with the help of Mr. Dilrej of Timberworld. Mr. Bhapesh of Sight and Sound worked on enhancing the sound and screens of the sports bar.