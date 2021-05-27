Shares

Safaricom has launched a new data campaign that will see customers enjoy free data every day customized to their usage profiles. As part of the campaign, customers can redeem free daily internet offers by dialing *544# every day for the next 90 days.

The new data campaign seeks to empower more customers to switch their passions online as part of the country’s digital transformation agenda. According to data from the Communications Authority (CA), Kenya has 25 million mobile broadband connections. This translates to about 60% of mobile phone users who barely use the internet.

“Smartphones and the internet have become critical in our day to day lives, empowering us in different ways by connecting us to more opportunities. The 90-day free data campaign seeks to ensure that no customer is left behind by ensuring that all our customers can now access the internet, even at no cost,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Constant growing demand for data has seen Safaricom roll out campaigns such as Browse Bila Waas that rewarded subscribers with free 500 MB daily bonus data with every purchase of personalized no-expiry data bundle.

Safaricom has also partnered with Google to enable its customers acquire quality 4G devices on flexible payment plans. Customers can purchase the Neon Ray Pro at a deposit of Ksh. 500 with the balance payable at Ksh. 20 per day over 9 months. Every purchase of the device comes with free 1 GB of data.

The company currently provides connectivity through wide range of technology, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in aggregate covering over 99% of Kenya’s population.