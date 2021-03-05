Shares

Safaricom has unveiled the second edition of the Browse Bila Waas campaign, which was initially launched early last year. The campaign will see customers enjoy free 500MB daily bonus data with every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle.

Both Prepay and PostPay customers can access their personalized data bundles on *544# under the option 0 – Special Data Deals. Upon purchase of the bundle, which will be available every day until 23rd May 2021, customers will instantly receive a bonus of 500MB data valid until midnight of the same day.

“Safaricom exists to transform lives. By expanding our network coverage, giving our customers more data for less and availing affordable 4G devices, we seek to empower more Kenyans to tap into the opportunities that come with internet access,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

Safaricom has partnered with Google to enable its customers to acquire quality 4G devices via flexible payment plans. Currently, the Neon Ray Pro, which is bundled with free WhatsApp for 3 months, is available at all Safaricom shops, Safaricom Masoko website and dealer outlets at a discounted price of Ksh, 3,999 while stocks last. Customers can also acquire the device by making a deposit of Ksh. 500 and paying Ksh. 20 daily for the balance.

In February this year, Safaricom was ranked by umlaut as the best network for data and calls across the country for the fourth year in a row. The mobile operator has been aggressively expanding its 4G coverage with a goal of having 100% of its network on 4G. In 2020, Safaricom rolled out more than 1,600 new sites, bringing its 4G reach to more than 92% of the country’s population.