Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has launched a new campaign dubbed Browse Bila Waas that will reward customers with free 500MB data bonus.

Under the campaign, customers will get free 500MB daily bonus data with every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle.

The campaign seeks to enable Safaricom customers to enjoy more internet for less. Both Prepay and PostPay customers can access their personalized data bundles on *544# under option 0, Unlock your Free 500MB. Upon purchase of the bundle, which is available every day until 19th November 2020, customers will instantly receive bonus 500MB data valid until midnight of the same day.

“Our ambition is to connect our customers to the opportunities presented by the internet by availing affordable data, expanding our 4G network and facilitating access to quality smartphones. The new data offer goes back to our promise to always provide our customers with more for less on Kenya’s best 4G network,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The new data offer comes a month after Safaricom partnered with Google to unveil Lipa Mdogo Mdogo. The initiative aims to empower more than one million customers upgrade from 2G phones to quality 4G smartphones through a flexible payment plan.

During the last financial year, Safaricom invested over Ksh. 36 billion in its network while drastically cutting its data rates through the introduction of No-Expiry Data bundles. The service provider has also committed to expand its 4G coverage across its entire network as digital services become part and parcel of everyday life.