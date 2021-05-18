Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand Tusker Lager, has embarked on a campaign to celebrate the unbeatable spirit of all Kenyans. The campaign dubbed Kenya Milele is a celebration of the bold Identity, spirit and culture of Kenyans.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, KBL Managing Director, John Musunga said, “Kenya has been through tough times and prospered. Now, more than ever, there is a real need to connect and share real stories that are uplifting, empowering and remind us why we are proud to be Kenyan. Tusker Lager has always been at the centre of the Kenyan story being a truly Kenyan brand that resonates with the passions and interests of the people at every point in our 100-year history. Our focus with this campaign is to celebrate Kenyans and their uplifting stories of resilience, pride, excellence, determination, character; the things that define us as a people.”

Mr. Musunga revealed that throughout the new campaign, Tusker will undertake several initiatives to celebrate Kenyans around the country. The guiding areas will be in line with Tusker’s cultural pillars of sports, music and arts.

“Throughout the campaign we will raise a Tusker to “doing it the Kenyan way”. Olympian triumphs, musical excellence, artistic ventures, infrastructure progression and community development. These are powerful stories that unite us as a nation and need to be told,” explained Musunga.

At the launch event, Tusker also unveiled their new Kenya Milele TV Commercial (TVC) which was produced and directed by renowned Kenyan producer Tosh Gitonga. The TVC that includes several local talents is part of the brands’ continued efforts to celebrate everything “Kenyan” in their ongoing activities.

KBL recently signed a partnership worth Ksh. 45 million with the National Olympics Committee of Kenya to sponsor Team Kenya during this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. The company further reiterated its commitment to support rugby in the country through Kenya Rugby Union partnership with a view to extend their current contract.

The Kenya Milele Campaign will also include the second phase of the Ksh. 330 million Raise the Bar program launched last year. The recovery initiative selected bars and eateries to receive the much-needed support through bartender training on COVID-19 protocols, equipment, products, merchandise, and other incentives. This is in a bid to help adapt to new practices following the COVID-19 pandemic.