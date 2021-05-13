Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand, Tusker Lager, is the official partner for Team Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Olympics are slated for 23rd July to 8th August, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

This follows the company’s announcement of Ksh. 45 million sponsorship to Team Kenya through the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K). The Committee oversees selection and preparation of the Kenyan Team that will participate in the games.

Speaking during the announcement, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said that the sponsorship is part of the company’s long term commitment to supporting sports in the country. “Kenya Breweries has been at the vanguard of connecting with Kenyans through sports. Our footprint in different sporting disciplines from athletics, football to golf and rugby dates back decades. We are confident the partnership with Team Kenya is another great opportunity to express our continued support for our sports men and women as they represent us in Tokyo,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Sport, Ms. Josephine Onunga, reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue working with the private sector for sports development in the country. “I would like to assure you of the Government’s commitment to continue working closely with the private sector to bring sports back to life following the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that public-private partnerships are key components in our efforts to build a stronger sporting ecosystem in the country from the grassroot to the national levels,” said Ms. Onunga.

She further revealed that the government had vaccinated all Olympic-bound athletes with the first dose, adding that plans are underway to provide the second dose in the lead up to the games.

On his part NOC-K President Paul Tergat said, “We are grateful to KBL for their continued support to Team Kenya. It has always been an important partnership to us which we don’t take for granted. We are pleased that KBL has continued to stand by us, even now, under the tough COVID-19 environment. This sponsorship will with no doubt be very important in preparing the team which will be representing us in the games,” said Tergat.

As part of the partnership, KBL will also be involved in the production of the travelling kit for Team Kenya heading to Tokyo.

In football, KBL owns and sponsors Tusker FC, and has previously been among the main sponsors of the Kenya Premier League (KPL). The company also continues to support rugby events in the country through partnerships with Rugby unions and teams.

This year, the company through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker was the Presenting Sponsor during this year’s Magical Kenya Open as well as being the Official Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor for the Kenya Savannah Classic.