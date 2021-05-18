Shares

Warner Music has announced a new partnership with East Africa’s number one artist Diamond Platnumz and his leading independent record label WCB-Wasafi.

The new deal will see WCB-Wasafi incorporated into Warner Music South Africa and Ziiki Media, while Warner Music’s global network will help propel Diamond Platnumz and the label’s artists to a worldwide audience.

Diamond Platnumz is one of Africa’s recognizable figures, which has led to him becoming a brand ambassador for various companies. They include Pepsi, Parimatch, Nice One Brand and Coral Paints. He has more than 5 million YouTube subscribers, and more than 12 million Instagram followers. Over the course of his career, Diamond Platnumz has won numerous awards from the likes of MTV to Channel O.

Diamond Platnumz’s WCB-Wasafi recording label is seen as one of the top labels in Africa. The label has enjoyed success with artists such as Lava Lava, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Zuchu, and Queen Darleen.

The new strategic partnership will see Warner Music, Diamond Platnumz, Ziiki Media and WCB-Wasafi artists collaborate on new releases, catalogue, brand partnerships, live and sync deals.

Speaking on the partnership, Diamond Platnumz stated, “I have built WCB-Wasafi from the ground up and believe that Warner Music and Ziiki are the right partners to help further grow our reach. I’m also looking forward to plugging into the Warner network myself. We’ve got some exciting plans and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, added, “Diamond Platnumz musical talent is undeniable and he’s become one of Africa’s most successful artists. On top of that, he’s proven to be an incredible businessman, as he’s grown WCB-Wasafi into a formidable record label. The East and Central African music scene has exploded over the last few years and we believe by working together, we can help promote Diamond and his artists to more fans around the world and introduce Bongo Flava scene to a broader audience.”

Ziiki Media is a celebrated African entertainment provider. Through partnerships across Africa and India, it works with a broad array of businesses engaged in content aggregation and distribution in various formats such as recorded music, music publishing, audiovisual content, and live events. Warner Music partnered with Ziiki Media in May 2020.