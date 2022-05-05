Shares

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Zuchu has been named Spotify’s new EQUAL Africa music programme ambassador for the month of May. The EQUAL programme aims to strengthen gender equality in music by showcasing talented African women making waves in the industry and providing a platform to celebrate them.

Born into a musical family and currently signed to Diamond Platnumz’ WCB Wasafi record label, Zuhura Othman Soud (whose stage name is Zuchu) is the daughter of legendary Taarab musician Khadija Kopa, with whom she sang “Mauzauza.”

Zuchu first entered the music scene in 2015 through a karaoke-themed talent search competition in Lagos, Nigeria. Her hit song “Cheche” featuring Diamond Platnumz then propelled her into the limelight in 2020. The following year, she released a record-breaking track, “Sukari,” which has raked in more than 2 million Spotify listeners.

“In addition to exposing me to the musical power that can come from the female experience, women in song have also helped me realise that we can overcome the setbacks that are part-and-parcel of working in the male-dominated world of Afrobeats,” says Zuchu recalling all the female musicians who have inspired her on her journey.

“Being part of the EQUAL programme is a big thing for me and it helps encourage other female musicians to persevere and shatter systematic gender restrictions in the realm of music,” she adds.

Zuchu’s single track Mwambieni, released earlier this year, is featured on both the EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global playlists on Spotify.

“We are thrilled to have Zuchu join the EQUAL Programme. She is evidently one of the most talented artists from Tanzania, and this is a well-deserved accolade for her,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that Spotify is committed to spotlighting female artists in Africa with the hopes that this initiative ignites other young and upcoming female artists in the music industry to stay on course and keep doing what they do.

Zuchu joins East African stars Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru in amplifying the voices of talented African women through EQUAL.