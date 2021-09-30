Shares

AliKiba has announced 7th October, 2021 as the release date for his new Album titled Only One King.

The Album announcement was part of Kiba’s making public his 360° partnership with Ziiki Media and his record label Kings Music Records.

Only One King will be a mix of prominent features from across Africa with song genres ranging from Bongo Flava to Afro Beats and Amapiano.

Speaking at the Album announcement event, AliKiba said, “This album will be a Pan-African album that will feature different artists including Khaligraph Jones, Patoranking, Sauti Sol, Sarkodie, Blaq Diamond just to name a few. I am so excited about this project and I am thankful to my fans for being patient. I want to thank Ziiki Media for making this project happen. From this week, stay on the lookout on my social media platforms as I announce the tracklist. On the 6th of October here in Dar Es Salaam, I will host the Listening Party for Only One King which will be invite only.”

On his part, Arun Nagar, CEO and Managing Director at Ziiki Media said, “We worked hard on this project and we are sure the fans will be delighted with this album. It is going to be an exciting period as we ensure his fans get to access Only One King on all streaming platforms, radio and television or any platform where they listen to music. We have invested sizeable resources and efforts into this project since we have complete faith in AliKiba and Kings Music Records.”

The 360° strategic partnership will see Kings Music Records, Ali Kiba and Kings Music Artists collaborate with Ziiki Media on new releases, catalogue, brand partnerships, live and sync deals.