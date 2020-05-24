Shares

AMREF Health Africa has partnered with NRG Radio, Choice FM, Fun X and a host of musicians across Africa to raise money for the AMREF Health Africa Crisis Response Fund. The money raised will go towards sustaining various communities and groups through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign will seek to inspire audiences to support the front liners and the vulnerable communities with 100% of all proceeds from a virtual concert going to the AMREF Health Africa Crisis Response Fund set up for this purpose.

The campaign will seek to further create awareness during these unprecedented times and get fans across to act decisively and collaboratively to intensify and maximise all efforts to contain the virus and get through the pandemic.

The virtual concerts will be held every consecutive Saturday from Saturday May 23rd at 10.00pm on all WAO Africa’s social platforms on facebook, Instagram, YouTube with proceeds received going to the response fund. Fans can tune in for an evening of electric entertainment for a good cause as we stand in solidarity with the globe in the fight against Covid-19.

Saturday Nights will feature some of Africa’s greatest acts including Jose Chameleone, Ali Kiba, King Kaka, Sheeba, Bahati, Arrow Boy, Bebe Cool, Tanasha Donna, Vinka, Willy Paul, Nadia Mukami, Betty G, Lij Michael among others to keep viewers on their feet during the livestream.

Other media and comedy personalities who have come together in support of the campaign include Betty Kyallo, Jalang’o, Eric Omondi, Salvador, MC Jesse and Churchill among others.

In the recent weeks we have seen what started out as an epidemic become a global pandemic following the rapid spread of COVID-19 and has in one way or another affected our day to day lives.

Countries across the continent have heightened efforts to prevent widespread infections and take strong action to mitigate the impact and it is indeed a time we require sustained and co-ordinated action by both public and private sectors to avert devastation.

AMREF Health Africa is also involved in other efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It has began the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Kenya to fight COVID-19 at its Dagoretti Fashion and Design Centre in Nairobi. The initiative has been made possible with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Kenya (CCBA Kenya).