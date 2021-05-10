Shares

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched two new devices under the A series; the OPPO A74 and the OPPO A54 in Kenya. The OPPO A74 will retail at Ksh. 28,999, while the OPPO A54 will retail at Ksh. 24,999.

The OPPO A74 runs on Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating systems. It comes with Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 processor, 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM, triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. It also comes with 5000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 33W flash charging.

Head of Corporate Communication and Projects at OPPO Kenya, Muthoni Wachira said, “The A Series aims to make technology more tangible and fun for those on the go and are socially active. They’re not afraid to embrace the latest technology as the latest generation of A Series, OPPO A74 and OPPO A54 offer a design that balances both the technology that can get them through their day, but also balances this with style.”

The OPPO A54 features a 13 MP main rear camera, an 2 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera on the other hand is 16 MP. also supports filming videos including SLO-MO at 720P at 90FPS with the rear camera, and up to 10 video Filters including Original, Gentle, Noon, Subtle and more. The smartphone will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and 18 W Flash Charge technology.

OPPO A74 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen size: 6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 48 MP, 26mm (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 27mm (wide)

USB: Type C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Prism Black, Midnight Blue

OPPO A54 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Screen size: 6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM, 6 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 13 MP, 25mm (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP, (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue