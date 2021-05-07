Shares

Tecno has launched the Camon 17 in the Kenyan market. The phone is the lastest iteration in the Camon series and is the successor to the Camon 16. The phone comes in three variants that is the Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17P and Camon 17.

The Camon 17 comes with a 64MP ultra quad camera setup at the back which promises to bring users unprecedented clear photography experiences. At the front, it has a 48MP super clear selfie lens.



The Camon 17 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage which you can expand with an external microSD card. While the regular TECNO Camon 17 comes with Helio G85 processor together with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As part of the launch, the event attendees were treated to a stunning documentary that discusses thought-provoking subjects surrounding the rise of the selfie and the selfie generation needs. The documentary, titled “Rise of The Selfie” dives into the selfie’s history and why it has become such an essential feature of the current generation.

The documentary outlines how selfies are expected to become an important medium of self-expression. It feature experts like Thomas Curran, a Professor of Psychology, Eugenie Shinkle, a writer and photographic artist and Lucy Hedges, a Tech Journalist in Photography, to share their valuable insights. In the documentary, they introduced the audience to the origins of the selfie. This gave the audience an understanding of this generation’s habits and why the Tecno Camon 17 is so well-suited for its users.

The social phenomenon of taking selfies has been gaining serious momentum in recent years and has become central to how people express themselves. This is mostly due to the fact that world has shifted permanently due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the selfie function has perhaps become even more important as people use it to keep in touch with loved ones safely. The CAMON 17 Pro is the first product to put this behavior into focus as users nowadays in the post-epidemic era associate selfies with their identity.

The TECNO CAMON series has simplified the photo taking process for the user’s ease of use and made it so much more enjoyable even for someone not well-versed with technology. Not only will the user’s loved ones be able to enjoy life-like photos, the FHD screen of the Tecno Camon 17 is extremely clear. The high-quality display provides users with incomparable clarity as they chat over video calls. They can also fully immerse in high-definition videos and games.

Chris Evans, who is a Hollywood actor and Tecno brand ambassador, had this to say, “You might want a picture that is vivid and full of emotion or you might want something simple but what makes it a good image is because it is “so individual”. This aligns with a cause TECNO has always been championing: that a smartphone is not about the brand, but about the consumer himself. To essentially be the smartphone brand for the users who are always “young at heart”and who challenge themselves for new things. TECNO CAMON 17 Pro simply enables individuals’ to further express their unique selves.

Stay tuned for news on the Tecno Camon 17 specifications and pricing.