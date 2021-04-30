Shares

TECNO mobile has named actor Chris Evans as its new global brand ambassador. Chris’s signing has intensified TECNO’s determination of globalization allowing them to break into emerging markets around the world to become a leader in those areas.

Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series, the charismatic Chris Evans embodies TECNO’s brand motto young at heart and the pursuit of excellence. The partnership with Evans enhances TECNO’s continuous global footprint and helps to highlight the brand’s upgraded product design.

In the recent 2 years, TECNO has intensified efforts in globalization and internationalization by strengthening its technology innovation, stylish design detailed with elegance taste and a worldwide partner network.

According to research institution Counterpoint’s most recent report, TECNO is recognized as one of the few brands that have made break-throughs in AI-enhanced mobile photography and videography. TECNO’s excellent photographic performance has also earned the brand distinctions in Guinness World Records 2020. The largest flip book shot by its photography pioneer CAMON product line and in IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) with “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award 2020”.

In 2020, TECNO led the industry through a tough year, where brands took a hit in terms of smartphone sales. According to global market intelligence company IDC, TECNO sales volume exceeded 25 million units, up 45%, and revenue exceeded 15 billion, up 38% compared to the previous year. TECNO’s India smartphone sales, increased more than 200% compared to the previous year, breaking its own sales growth record.

With Evans, TECNO hopes that its reputable product lines will stand out in the global market. TECNO’s popular CAMON series is set to release the CAMON 17 soon, expected to bring upgraded and superior features.