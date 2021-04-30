Shares

As the world gears up for the World Environment Day which is on June 5th, this is a time for brands and consumers to reflect on this year’s theme, namely “Ecosystem Restoration” and what better way to achieve this than reducing the energy footprint.

LG Electronics, a leading global consumer brand, is at the forefront of designing products that integrate such benefits into its core technology. This means that their energy-saving appliances and air solutions are accessible even to persons with physical and mobility impairments.

The LG Styler takes the prize for its ability to recycle heat from damp air inside the cabinet thus

using less electricity, enough to make the energy-conscious consumer jump with excitement.

Think of how the huge savings on electricity bills by a small laundry business using the LG

Styler would contribute to its success.

Speaking of brands that walk the talk on sustainability, LG’s innovative core technology applications not only deliver a superior consumer experience but cuts energy use in quite creative ways.

The LG ThinQ app comes with energy monitoring dashboards that allow users to save energy by modifying their behavior. Responsible consumption and production is the 12th among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and it is about doing more with less use of scarce resources. Most of the energy used in buildings is used to power home appliances and air conditioners. Scientific evidence shows that energy consumption is one of the indicators of an increase in greenhouse gas emissions which cause global warming and climate change.

Energy-saving devices, therefore, contribute positively toward net-zero emissions and the global goals on climate change. Even as the world recently celebrated Earth Day, the ravaging impact of climate change is being felt globally through extreme weather events like wildfires, massive flooding, devastating hurricanes, and severe drought. Scientists have for a long time warned that global warming is primarily caused by human beings, with some studies even showing that human-related emissions and activities could account for as much as 100 percent of the temperature increase recorded since 1950.

As such, people are increasingly questioning the impact of the products they use on the

environment. Instead, they are opting for environmentally-friendly products that do not harm the planet, for example, by producing greenhouse gas emissions. There is also a growing clamor for products that are energy-saving and with net-zero emissions. With the world gradually shifting from fossil fuels and embracing renewable energy like solar, consumers also want products that contribute to sustainability and are easy to recycle.

Today’s consumer is more environmentally conscious than ever before. Research by the Shelton Group shows that 90 percent of millennials will only purchase products by brands that adhere to sound environmental and social business practices. This should not just be Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) but embracing sound principles of environmental and social governance

(ESG).

As a consumer, how do you know that a brand is backed by sound ESG practices? By simply

looking out for measurable attributes, for instance, reduced water consumption, energy-saving, and capable of being easily recycled at the end of the products life. Its not the green labels that matter but the tangible benefits to the health and well-being of consumers, communities, and the planet. Consumers can measure the social and environmental impact of the products they use.

One key measure is how an appliance or device saves energy thus reducing household bills.

A good example is the DUAL Inverter Compressor Technology inside LG’s air conditioners

which continuously adjusts speed for the perfect temperature thus delivering high energy-saving performance by reducing electricity usage by 70 percent. It cools rooms 40 percent faster than conventional models.

The other marvel of energy efficiency is the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump by LG which deploys

high-performing dryers and heaters to achieve lower temperatures that are easy on your clothes. This means clothes last longer saving you money spent on the wardrobe. Reducing the load of damaged clothing in the waste dumps means more environmentally-friendly consumption and lifestyles.