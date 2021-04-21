Shares

Ericsson has launched its Graduate Program in Kenya with several graduates enrolled in 2020 and several more expected in 2021. The program aims to grow the technical skills of the graduates, training them on the Ericsson technology, solutions and, delivery and providing them with an understanding of Ericsson’s processes, methods and tools.

Ericsson also presents the graduates with an opportunity to experience working in a large global organization, in multi-country projects and, understanding the vision, mission, strategies, corporate culture and values of the company.

The initiative is part of Ericsson’s investment in setting #AfricaInMotion and nurturing the African talent base to meet the business challenges of the future.

The Graduate Program has helped Ericsson move the needle on gender equality within the field of technology, as half of the graduates hired are women. This is in alignment with Ericsson’s Educate and local Connect to Learn projects which empower women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields and leverage connectivity to increase access to education for children, especially girls.

Due to the sudden disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Graduate Program has been run virtually for the time being and will continue to be virtual. The 2021 program will be rolled out in the near future for which interested candidates can sign up for the job alert on the Ericsson website to be informed immediately when applications are opened.

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa said, “The Graduate Program gives Kenyan young talents an added strength by maximizing the skills they have gained in the course of their degree, building on their talented, innovative and creative technology minds, and by engaging with the most exciting technologies that are key to the economic development in Kenya and Africa.”