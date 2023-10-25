Shares

Ericsson announces the opening of a 5G Core (5GC) Excellence Center dedicated to serving the dynamic region of Middle East and Africa. The center will serve as a focal point for innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of 5G technology. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2023.

Through demonstrations and use cases that exemplify the real-world applications of 5G technology, Ericsson will leverage the center to showcase the potential of 5G for both end consumer services. These include fixed wireless access, cloud gaming, and enterprise offerings, including those in media & entertainment, public safety, and beyond.

The 5GC Excellence Center will be a dynamic platform for unveiling the multifaceted dimensions of 5G’s value proposition, allowing to engage with its real-world applications.

Highlights of the experience include:

-Architectural Brilliance: Delve into the future of 5G networks with a spotlight on cloud- native architecture. Learn about the principles driving this architectural shift and witness how it empowers networks with unparalleled flexibility and agility, making 5G’s promises a reality.

– Strengthening 5G operational capabilities – Explore the seamless automation capabilities integrated into Ericsson’s 5G products and how Ericsson is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency for its CSPs by facilitating Caas rolling upgrades and other advanced solutions

– Unlocking New Business Horizons: Witness the power of network slicing and 5G network programmability as tools for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to usher in new revenue streams and novel business use cases. See how these 5G enablers pave the way for dynamic service customization and unprecedented

flexibility.

The 5G Lab, part of the Excellence Center, is equipped with advanced 5G Stand Alone infrastructure and high-speed networking equipment and offers a collaborative workspace designed to bring together developers, system integrators, and industry experts to collectively explore the capabilities of 5G technology while building innovative 5G use cases. It will also serve as a launchpad for commercialization and deployment, driven by Ericsson’s commitment to transforming ideas into market-ready products and services.