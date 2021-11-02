Shares

Telkom and its partners, Ericsson and systems integrator NEC XON, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023.

The nationwide rollout is part of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy announced in August last year, when it underwent a strategic reorganization.

The expansion is expected to address digital transformation and lay the groundwork towards the company’s long term goal to become the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.

Telkom has been reviewing its long-term strategy as it moves into its next phase of transformation in line with its focus areas, driven by the ICT industry’s local and global transitions. The company identified its fibre infrastructure, mobile network, and its mobile financial services as areas for further investment and growth this year and beyond.

These investments will gradually contribute significantly to enhancing service provision and customer experience. To this end, Telkom is currently upgrading and expanding its 4G capacity in the Coast region.

Commenting on the new agreement, Telkom’s CEO Mugo Kibati said, “Two of our commitments are to better position our infrastructure asset base and services to drive digital transformation within our various Customer segments thus providing them with more value, as well as bridge the digital divide through the expansion of our Mobile Data network.”

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Managing Director of Ericsson South and East Africa said, “Telkom and Ericsson have a close, collaborative and visionary relationship spanning many years. Our latest collaboration will increase mobile coverage across the country, to provide a seamless data experience to Kenyans.”

This network expansion will also see Telkom connect more than 200 learning institutions as well as over 30 medical facilities to the Internet, thereby boosting the use of remote learning and e-health solutions.