Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) recently launched its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights LTWP’s contributions to Kenya’s economy, energy sector, environment and its continued investment in the development of the Laisamis region that surrounds the wind farm.

According to the report, LTWP generated 1,481 GWh of clean energy in 2023, accounting for 11.04% of Kenya’s electricity generation. The project also prevented a record 605,428 tons of CO2 emissions, a significant pointer to the company’s continued efforts to combat global warming.

The report further indicated that LTWP’s 2023 community investments included the construction of school classrooms, kitchens, dormitories, and a fully equipped maternity ward. These investments impacted majority of Laisamis Constituency, benefiting approximately 70,000 residents.

The firm also delivered healthcare to 226 people in partnership with Mission to Heal and provided emergency food relief to 67 schools, ensuring 17,700 students received at least one meal a day over three months. These efforts underscore their ongoing commitment to the development of the communities they serve.

Speaking at the launch, Max Schiff, CEO of Lake Turkana Wind Power said, “At LTWP we focus on doing the right thing and doing it properly. This report is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable development. Our project not only provides clean, renewable energy but also positively impacts the local community by improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.”

Also in attendance, Mugo Kibati, the Board Chairman of LTWP noted, “The LTWP project stands as a testament to what strategic partnerships can achieve. Our collaboration with the National Government and key stakeholders has been crucial in advancing Kenya’s renewable energy goals. We remain committed to continuing our work in transforming lives in Marsabit County and beyond, as we contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future for Kenya. The impact of LTWP extends beyond clean energy production. The project is an exemplary example of the benefits that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) can bring to our country.”