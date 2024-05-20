Shares

The Board of Directors of Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) have announced the appointment of Max Schiff as Chief Executive Officer, LTWP, effective 1st April 2024.

Mr. Schiff takes over management responsibility for Kenya, and Africa’s, largest wind power plant following the exit of Mr. Phylip Leferink, who served for two years during his second term as CEO, which ended on 31st March 2024.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mugo Kibati noted that the decision was well informed. “As CEO, Max Schiff will lead the operational and strategic direction of LTWP. He will provide oversight of all business functions within the organization. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry will ensure LTWP’s continued success. We are confident that under his leadership, LTWP will reach new heights in injecting clean, reliable, and affordable, wind energy into the grid. Its substantial contribution to Kenya’s energy supply and sustainable development goals will continue long into the future.”

Max Schiff’s 15 year career includes senior regional Business Development and General Management roles. In managing multiple power projects and companies, he has demonstrated strong capabilities in ensuring plant reliability and safety, while building capital strength, enhancing shareholder value, and overseeing effective strategy implementation. His track record includes delivery of improved performance of business units and high value projects in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Egypt, Malawi, Sudan, and Eritrea. Mr. Schiff sees the LTWP CEO position as an opportunity “to strengthen LTWP’s ambitions to deliver on its promises with integrity and purpose while setting a positive example as an energy provider and employer that plays a critical role in the Kenyan and regional energy transition.”

The Board Chairman also noted the firm remains committed to upholding its core values of collaboration, accessibility, respect, excellence, and safety for all as the driving force of its operations.