Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) has announced a partnership agreement with Clir Renewables, a renewable energy Software provider, to enhance performance of their wind farm. Clir will enhance LTWP’s wind farm performance tracking and support its Kenya-based team in realizing potential opportunities for optimization.

LTWP is located in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County, Kenya. It comprises of 365 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 850kW, and a high voltage substation that has been connected to the national grid.

LTWP has entered into a partnership with Clir, who will analyze data from each of its 365 turbines in the context of available resource, geospatial features, and nearby turbines.

David O’Hare, Director, Europe, Clir said, “Lake Turkana is a particularly unique project – it’s the first of this scale in Africa and has been developed to take advantage of some of the best conditions for consistent energy production. Having worked across a number of large-scale, unique projects around the world, we are keen to leverage our wide-ranging experience to assess Lake Turkana’s current performance and potential gains.”

Through its machine learning-driven analysis, Clir will be able to analyze resource fluctuation and identify any instances of underperformance and their causes, providing LTWP with the insights necessary to increase annual energy production, monitor asset health and manage technical financial risk.

In his response, Wellington Otieno, Chief Technical Officer, LTWP said, “We are committed to making sure this project produces beyond our expectations. With Clir, our team of local technicians will be supported with the most up-to-date digital tools and analytics to target operations and maintenance and cut unnecessary asset downtime. With our turbines performing at their best, we will be in a position to supply Kenya with consistent, low-priced, green energy.”

Clir’s team will further use this analysis to compare individual asset performance at a project, portfolio, and industry level, with insights shared with all project stakeholders via Clir’s reporting function.