The Board of Directors of Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) has appointed Phylip Leferink as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective immediately.

Mr. Leferink takes over the leadership at LTWP from Eng. David Munene Mwangi, who has been serving on an interim basis following the exit of Mr. Jon Zaidi earlier in July this year.

Phylip has over 20 years international experience in developing and executing large scale infrastructure projects across five continents with focus on Eastern and Southern Africa. He also served as LTWP’s General Manager from August 2015 to July 2018, after which he worked as Director of JCM Power in Malawi up to September 2021.

Speaking on the new appointment, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mugo Kibati noted that the decision was well informed. “Phylip is very familiar with the project having served as the General Manager of the Company from August 2015 to July 2018 with the overall responsibility of the construction management. He is credited for ensuring the successful completion of the wind farm on time, within budget and in accordance with the highest international standards and ensuring a smooth transition into the operations phase,” he said.

The Board Chairman also noted the firm remains committed to upholding its core values of collaboration, accessibility, respect, excellence, and safety for all as the driving force of its operations.

LTWP is located in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County, Kenya. It comprises of 365 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 850kW, and a high voltage substation that has been connected to the national grid.