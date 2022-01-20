Shares

Mobile users and subscribers of Telkom Kenya yesterday experienced connectivity issues for about 2 hours. Telkom users across the country reported challenges while making voice calls, accessing data and accessing customer care services.

NetBlocks, an internet observatory firm reported that the Kenyan telco is experiencing a nation-scale outage. The interruption affects its GSM and global data with real-time network data showing that connectivity is at 9% of ordinary levels.

Telkom Kenya later confirmed the outage in a tweet saying, “We are currently experiencing a service interruption on our GSM Prepaid Services, and Global data. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

In a response statement to the press, Telkom Kenya CEO Mugo Kibati acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the outage. He further noted that the company is currently reviewing all customer queries coming through to them via their various interactive channels. “I apologise for any inconvenience this service outage has caused our customers and assure them that we are working to restore services back to all areas as soon as possible,” he said. He added that the company was also taking the necessary steps, guided by its internal processes, to ensure that they address all individual cases caused by the service outage.