Shares

Global smart device brand, OPPO, has highlighted progress made in respecting and protecting intellectual property across over 40 countries and regions where it operates.

The progress report was unveiled as the company marked this year’s World Intellectual Property (IP) Day. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO sits among the top 10 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers in both 2019 and 2020.

As of March 31st, 2021, OPPO had filed for over 61,000 patents and owns more than 26,000 granted patents globally. Among these, 54,000 are utility patents, accounting for 89% of all OPPO patent applications, which marks an extraordinary achievement for a mobile device manufacturer.

“The World IP Day serves as a good opportunity to raise people’s awareness of protecting IP assets. As a rapidly growing tech company with a rich and diverse IP portfolio, OPPO is committed to investing more in technological research and development in the foreseeable future. On the basis of that, we will never stop bringing our best innovations to users worldwide,” said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO.

OPPO has maintained a strategy of virtuous innovation, developing industry-leading expertise in several areas, especially in 5G, flash charge, AI and image, over the years.

As Kenya begins its 5G connectivity journey, OPPO has filed over 3,700 families of global patent applications, declared over 1,500 families of 5G standard patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). The company has also submitted more than 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). In addition, according to the report issued by a leading German research institute, IPlytics, OPPO is among the top ten companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families in 2021.

This year, OPPO has launched its new project, The Flash Initiative, bringing its proprietary VOOC technology to automobiles, public space and chips inside a wide variety of technologies. With regards to AI, OPPO has filed over 2,450 global patent applications mainly in the field of computer vision, speech technology, and machine learning.

OPPO has maintained very close relationships with key industry partners such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia through patent cross-licensing and other business cooperation. For instance, OPPO has joined the Avanci patent licensing platform to license its 3G and 4G wireless patents to the Internet of Things and connected vehicle markets.

Upholding its belief in Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World, OPPO is set to bring innovative products and services that benefit everyone in their tech life with virtuous innovations.