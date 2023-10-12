Shares

Ericsson has launched its Gen-E Graduate Program in the Middle East and Africa region to provide young talents world-class learning and career development opportunities.

The Ericsson Gen-E Graduate Program provides structured development alongside world-class Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry experts to promote the potential of youth in the ICT field.

Through experiential and tailored growth plans, the graduates will embark on an early-career journey that includes a series of training sessions, rotations, mentoring as well as gaining skills in areas like Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and other cutting-edge technologies

Sena Erten, Vice President and Head of People at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, “Since the onset of the Graduate Programs across Middle East and Africa, we have witnessed hundreds of graduates soar into various roles across different countries, all while making significant strides in their careers. The GEN-E Graduate Program is a comprehensive personal and technical development journey that positions graduates alongside industry experts in contributing to revolutionary technologies that are shaping our tomorrow.”

Interested graduates from countries like Bahrain, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ivory coast, Kenya and Senegal, can register on this link by typing ‘Gen-E’ in the search box and selecting their respective countries of interest.