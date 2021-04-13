Shares

The Angaza Awards; Women to Watch in Banking and Finance program has unveiled its list of Top 10 women who are steering and shaping the financial services sector. The list was compiled after a four-month entry period which saw professionals from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda submit applications.

The Kenyan Wallstreet, a financial news media company partnered with Kaleidoscope Consultants in an effort to raise awareness of seasoned women who are shaping and influencing the sector through their organizations.

The Angaza Award criteria included an assessment of the applicants’ area of responsibility and contribution to firm performance. Professionals in Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Investment Banking, Fintech, Fund Management, Microfinance, and SACCOs were invited to submit their applications or nominations via the Kenyan Wallstreet Award Web page.

This year’s Top 10 Women in Angaza Awards are

Mary Wamae, Executive Director, Equity Group (Kenya) Catherine Karimi, Chief Executive Officer, APA Life Insurance Company (Kenya) Lina Higiro, Chief Executive Officer, NCBA Bank (Rwanda) Elizabeth Wasunna Ochwa, Business Banking Director, Absa Bank (Kenya) Joanita Jaggwe, Country Head of Risk and Compliance, KCB Group (South Sudan) Millicent Omukaga, Technical Assistance Expert on Inclusive Finance, African Development Bank (Kenya) Emmanuella Nzahabonimana, Head of Information Technology, KCB Group (Rwanda) Judith Sidi Odhiambo, Group Head of Corporate Affairs, KCB Group (Kenya) Rosemary Ngure, ESG & Impact Manager, Catalyst Principal Partners (Kenya) Pooja Bhatt, Co-Founder, QuantaRisk and QuantaInsure (Kenya)

“These women are quietly, behind the scenes, creating an impact for their organizations and in turn shaping the financial sector. They have certainly earned the recognition and we congratulate them for their accomplishments. Considering the financial sector employs thousands of women, we recognize that this list is not exhaustive, but it is a start in showcasing the many women who are ready and able to serve,” said Nuru Mugambi, who chaired the Judges Panel.

The Angaza Awards Judges Panel was constituted by

Prof. Tabitha Kiriti of the University of Nairobi School of Economics

Ms. Catherine Musakali, co-founder of Women on Boards Network

Ms. Ester Ndeti, Executive Director of East Africa Venture Capital Association

Dr. Mary Okello, co-founder of Kenya Women Finance Trust

Mr. Luke Ombara, Capital Markets Authority Director of Regulatory Affairs

Ms. Phyllis Wakiaga, Chief Executive of Kenya Association of Manufacturing

“The inaugural Angaza Awards is a testament of how important it is to acknowledge the role that women play in the banking and financial services industry. Increasing gender diversity on boards is associated with stronger financial outcomes, stability and greater focus on transparency and ethics,” said Eric Asuma, the Co-Founder and CEO at Kenyan Wallstreet.