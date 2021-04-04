Shares

World Marathon Champion, Eliud Kipchoge, has launched his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Kipchoge’s NFT collection includes digital representations of his career milestone on the Ethereum blockchain. It is digitally signed and officially approved by Eliud Kipchoge himself.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the latest cryptocurrency objects to go mainstream. NFTs are a subset of cryptocurrency issued on the blockchain. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they are unique, and, therefore, non-fungible.

The bidding for Kipchoge’s NFT will take place on the Open Sea auction platform, a peer-to-peer marketplace for rare digital items and crypto collectables. Eliud’s NFT is backed by Momentible.io, a platform that designs NFT collectables of legendary moments while giving athletes and musicians the chance to preserve their legendary moments as NFTs.

Each NFT moment on Momentible.io is marked with a unique serial number with guaranteed scarcity and protected ownership guaranteed by the blockchain.

The winner of the auction will receive the artwork in high quality and a personal video message from Eliud to congratulate the new owner. The auction closes on April 8, 2021, at 2200H East African Time.

On 12 October 2019, Kipchoge became the first person in history to run a marathon in under two hours (1:59:40) across a special course in Vienna, Austria.

He has won 12 of the 13 marathons he has entered during his running career, including the Rio 2016 Olympic Games marathon, and four London marathons. Kipchoge also holds the marathon world record hitting a time of 2:01:39, set at the 2018 Berlin marathon, and knocking a huge one minute and 18 seconds off the previous record.