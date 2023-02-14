Shares

Tecno Mobile’s sub-brand, Phantom, has announced an exclusive club for their customers. The first one was hosted at the Fifteen Rooftop at Curve by Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The new club is called the Phantom Club, and aims to connect business owners with opportunities and provide them with a forum network and share ideas. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge is among the members of the Phantom Club and he hosted the first event which was themed NO LIMITS.

“I am a strong believer that Iron sharpens iron. We are excited to have an exclusive club for our premium brand Phantom X2 series. This is an opportunity for everyone to network and create partnerships.” said Tecno mobile Brand Manager, Peter Shi.

“I am excited to be part of the Phantom club and as the Brand Ambassador, I believe that Phantom X2 is pushing boundaries. I am also happy to be among top entrepreneurs and we have had a great time sharing and learning from one another. I continue to encourage people to buy the Phantom X2 series, especially business owners and enterprises in order to join the PHANTOM Club.” said TECNO Phantom X2 Series Brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge.”

Tecno Mobile launched the Phantom X2 series last month in the Kenyan market. The Phantom X2 Series is available to purchase from Jumia, Safaricom retail outlets, Tecno website and Tecno retail stores. The Phantom X2 is retailing at Ksh. 67,999 while the Phantom X2 Pro is going for Ksh. 82,999