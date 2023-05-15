Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has announced a partnership with Athletics Kenya, Safaricom, Kenya Forestry Service and Stockholm Environment Institute that saw the corporates plant over 2,500 trees at Kasarani Stadium during the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic tournament.

Absa Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Communications and Corporate Relations, Charles Wokabi, said, “As an active force for good, we care about the communities around us and the environment in which we operate. We are thus leveraging the love of athletics, a passion point for many Kenyans, to promote eco-friendly practices and mindsets, while also utilizing the power of sports and partnerships to raise awareness and take action against climate change. As an organization, we have a wider commitment to plant 10 million trees by 2025 and targets to become a net zero organization by 2040.”

Athletics Kenya President Lt Rd Jackson Tuwei, “Athletes need a good environment and clean air to train optimally and to enable them to give good performances in competitions. We believe that this initiative will have a long-term positive impact to the generations to come.”

Safaricom’s Director of Sustainable Business and Social Impact, Karen Basiye, said, “As a business, we have a commitment to be net zero by 2030 and part of our commitment is to grow 5 millio