Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) recently closed down fuel stations selling low-quality and export bound motor fuels in the local market during the first quarter of 2021. The regulator also suspended services of repeat offenders for three months.

EPRA is mandated to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market with the aim of preventing motor fuel adulteration and dumping of export bound fuels.

In January through March 2021, the Authority conducted 5,536 tests at 1,182 petroleum sites. From the tests, 98.99% were found to be compliant. Twelve sites were however found to be non-compliant. EPRA has acted against the twelve sites in accordance with regulations of the Energy (Retail Facility Construction and Licensing) Regulations, 2013.

Listed below are the non-compliant stations closed by the regulator

Rani Filling Station – Kirititi, Embu County

Lexo Energy Busia service Station – Busia Town, Busia County

Half Moon Filling Station – Karuga, Nakuru County

Nyatieko Filling Station – Nyatieko, Kisii County

BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Kanyakine, Meru County

Jire’s Filling Station – Lukhome, Trans Nzoia County

Eagle filling Station – Osieko, Busia County

Kuwait Filling Station – Kamahuha, Murang’a County

Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir Town, Wajir County

Zams Filling Station – Nyamaiya, Nyamira County

Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera Town, Mandera County

Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mandera Town, Mandera County

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected cases of petroleum products adulteration or export dumping through compliance@epra.go.ke, our hotline number 0708 000 444, the Authority’s USSD code (*363#) or the SMS service code (40850).