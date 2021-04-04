The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) recently closed down fuel stations selling low-quality and export bound motor fuels in the local market during the first quarter of 2021. The regulator also suspended services of repeat offenders for three months.
EPRA is mandated to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market with the aim of preventing motor fuel adulteration and dumping of export bound fuels.
In January through March 2021, the Authority conducted 5,536 tests at 1,182 petroleum sites. From the tests, 98.99% were found to be compliant. Twelve sites were however found to be non-compliant. EPRA has acted against the twelve sites in accordance with regulations of the Energy (Retail Facility Construction and Licensing) Regulations, 2013.
Listed below are the non-compliant stations closed by the regulator
- Rani Filling Station – Kirititi, Embu County
- Lexo Energy Busia service Station – Busia Town, Busia County
- Half Moon Filling Station – Karuga, Nakuru County
- Nyatieko Filling Station – Nyatieko, Kisii County
- BM Kanyakine Filling Station – Kanyakine, Meru County
- Jire’s Filling Station – Lukhome, Trans Nzoia County
- Eagle filling Station – Osieko, Busia County
- Kuwait Filling Station – Kamahuha, Murang’a County
- Northstar Energy Service Station – Wajir Town, Wajir County
- Zams Filling Station – Nyamaiya, Nyamira County
- Quality Energy Service Station – Mandera Town, Mandera County
- Mohamed Kosman Service Station – Mandera Town, Mandera County
Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected cases of petroleum products adulteration or export dumping through compliance@epra.go.ke, our hotline number 0708 000 444, the Authority’s USSD code (*363#) or the SMS service code (40850).