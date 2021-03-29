Shares

The documentary genre can sometimes provide a shocking story than fiction. Showmax has brought on board some fascinating documentary series, serving up some of the craziest, most compelling, and complex deep dives on fascinating real-life stories.

These documentaries provide essential perspectives on our strange world, inspire even the most true-crime-avert to dip their toe into the mysterious dynamics that require your attention.

Some acclaimed documentaries Allen v. Farrow; Crazy, Not Insane, and The Weight of Gold are now on Showmax.

Below are 4 documentaries to watch out for on Showmax.

1. Allen V. Farrow

This is an American documentary television miniseries directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering that explores the Woody Allen sexual abuse allegation. It consists of four episodes and premiered on February 21, 2021, on HBO.

The series examines the sexual assault allegation made against Woody Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who was seven when the abuse allegedly occurred. It follows the custody battle between Allen and his former partner Mia Farrow, his marriage to her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who was 35 years younger than Allen, and the events of subsequent years.

2. Crazy, Not Insane

Crazy, Not Insane is a 2020 American documentary film directed and produced by Alex Gibney. It follows the research of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis who studied the psychology of murders. It is narrated by Laura Dern.

The film had its world premiere at Copenhagen International Documentary Festival on March 18, 2020. It was released on November 18, 2020, by HBO.

3. The Weight Of Gold

The Weight of Gold is an HBO Sports documentary exploring the mental health challenges that Olympic athletes often face. The film comes during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the 2020 Tokyo Games, the first such postponement in Olympic history, and greatly exacerbated mental health issues.

The film seeks to inspire discussion about mental health issues, encourage people to seek help, and highlight the need for readily available support. It features accounts from Olympic athletes who share their own struggles with mental health issues, including; Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Shaun White, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Katie Uhlaender, Bode Miller, David Boudia, Jeremy Bloom, Sasha Cohen, and, posthumously, Steven Holcomb and Jeret “Speedy” Peterson (via his mother, Linda Peterson).

4. Showmax Pro Documentaries On Brad Binder, Jurgen Klopp and Kobe Bryant

This month Showmax Pro offers sports fans documentaries about sporting icons Brad Binder, Jürgen Klopp and Kobe Bryant.

Brad Binder: Reflections follows the first South African to win a MotoGP championship race, and take home Rookie of the Year.

Klopp: The Inside Story traces the extraordinary story of Liverpool’s beloved coach.

Kobe: Life of a Legend remembers Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Kobe; Life of a Legend will premiere on 26th March 2021. Klopp, The Inside Story will be available to all Showmax subscribers from 29th March 2021, with Brad Binder, Reflections available on the platform from 2nd April. Kobe: Life of a Legend will air from 16th April 2021.