OPPO Reno5 F is now selling at OPPO brand shops, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms; Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko, at Ksh. 31,999. This comes after the launch of the OPPO Reno5 in February this year.

The Reno5 F runs on Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating systems. It comes with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It also comes with 4310 mAh battery with ultra-fast 30W flash charging.

Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications and Projects at OPPO Kenya said, “Reno5 F is the culmination of both user feedback and the extensive research conducted on the latest technology that’s being deployed on Reno5 F. The 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 ensures that Reno5 F is a great accompaniment to your life. Just as has been tradition with OPPO smartphones, the Reno5 F will definitely bring out the creativity in its users with new video capturing features that put the power of expert video productions in the palm of your hands.”

The device also comes with AI Color Portrait Video that can now also be used to capture beautiful videos. The AI Color Portrait Video works by recognizing the person in the video shot with Reno5 F and can intelligently distinguish the person from their background.

OPPO Reno5 F specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Screen size: 6.30 x 2.88 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: PowerVR GM9446

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Main camera: Quad set-up

48 MP 25mm (wide)

8 MP 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP 24mm (wide)

USB: Type-C

Battery type: Li-Po 4310 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 30W

Colors: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple