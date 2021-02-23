Shares

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has launched two additions to its Reno series in the Kenyan market, with the launch of the Reno5 and Reno5 F. The Reno5 will retail at Ksh. 41,999, while the Reno5 F, which starts selling on March 22, 2021 will retail at Ksh. 31,999.

The Reno5 runs on Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems. It comes with Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G processor, 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM, Quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It also comes with 4300 mAh battery with ultra-fast 50W flash charging.

The Reno5 is available on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko on and at all OPPO brand stores from February 23, 2021 till March 1, 2021. Customers who place a pre-order via the e-commerce platforms will additionally receive a pair of free Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack and a bluetooth speaker. Those who pre-order from the retail stores will receive a pair of the Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack and a six months screen protection plan.

Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya said, “With revolutionary camera technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style. By effortlessly capturing outstanding portraits in video or in photo, night or day, Reno5 empowers us to Picture Life Together.”

The Reno5 F features a 48MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. The front camera on the other hand is 32MP. The device also comes with the AI Color Portrait Video and Monochrome Video features. The Reno5 which will be available in three colours; Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver. The smartphone will also come with a 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

OPPO Reno5 Specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Screen size: 6.26 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.43 inch OLED touchscreen

OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G

CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 620

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP (wide)

Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable battery with Fast charging 65W

Colours: Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, Starry Dream