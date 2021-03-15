Shares

Showmax has upscaled its original productions by recently releasing four new Showmax Original series in three different African countries. The four series have been well received by Showmax users online.

All four series are in different genres, targeting different audiences, but they all boast of a high production value. They include reality series I Am Laycon, thriller DAM, and Crime and Justice.

Kenyan original series, Crime and Justice, stars local talent, highlighting Showmax’s role in exposing local film-making and production to a larger audience across the region.

Listed below are the 4 fascinating Showmax original series to watch.

1. Crime and Justice

Crime and Justice is both Kenya’s first Showmax Original and Showmax’s first co-production with global broadcaster CANAL+.

Set in Nairobi, Crime and Justice stars Sarah Hassan (Plan B, Just In Time) and Alfred Munyua (Poacher, The First Grader) as Makena and Silas, the Nairobi Metropol Police detectives at the heart of the show.

The eight-part series follows one ripped-from-the-headlines case per episode, all the way through to the courtroom verdict.

Directed by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff working with an all-Kenyan production crew, Crime and Justice is written by Pauline Inda, Anthony Nero and award-winning Kenyan filmmakers Brian Munene (Watu Wote: All of Us), Njue Kevin (18 Hours) and Serah Mwihaki (Nairobi Half Life).

2. DAM

DAM is a twisted psychological thriller written and directed by four-time SAFTA winner Alex Yazbek (The Wild, Unmarried, Isibaya).

Silwerskerm Best Actress winner Lea Vivier (Wonderlus) stars as Yola Fischer, who returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father. She discovers he’s left his farm to her, to the irritation of her sister, Sienna. But with her mother institutionalized, and her own meds running out, Yola has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head.

The series features Hollywood actors Neil Sandilands (The Flash, The 100, The Americans) and Natasha Loring (Beaver Falls), SAFTA winner Antoinette Louw (An Act of Defiance, Die Laaste Tango), among others.

3. Tali’s Baby Diary

In Tali’s Baby Diary, an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali (Julia Anastasopoulos, aka SuzelleDIY) into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer.

New faces this season include Coconut Kelz and Danny K, Kate Pinchuck, Kurt Schoonraad, Nik Rabinowitz and Tracy Klass; SAFTA winners Deon Lotz (Skoonheid, Trackers), Schalk Bezuidenhout (Kanarie, Hotel) and Siv Ngesi (Knuckle City, DAM and the upcoming Blood Psalms); and rising star Shamilla Miller (The Girl From St Agnes, Blood & Water), along with some real South African momfluencers and Insta personalities.

4. I am Laycon

I Am Laycon features Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon.

Fans will get to see Laycon’s journey after winning the BBNaija series, as he settles into life as a star with his own reality TV show. The series will look at his life as he tries to balance his personal relationships and growing music career in Lagos, Nigeria.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is Ksh. 380 per month.