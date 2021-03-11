Shares

Music discovery app, Shazam, has launched a new playlist, dubbed East Africa Risers, on Apple Music. The playlist features top trending songs on Shazam in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The East Africa Risers playlist is a compilation of songs by the region’s fast-emerging artists trending across the Shazam charts. It offers a select mix of sounds that show what music fanatics have been actively discovering on Shazam, and reflect the energy and boundless spirit of East Africa.

The playlist includes features musicians such as Arrow Boy, Otile Brown, Zuchu, Sauti Sol, Navio, Nandy, Ravnanny, Harmonize among others.

“I’m so excited to be one of the first artists on the new Shazam East Africa Risers playlist. It’s a blessing and I just want to thank my team and fans for the endless pushing and support, and Shazam which has been key in helping users discover my music by a press of the button,” said Tanzanian songstress, Nandy.

The Shazam East Africa Risers playlist is updated with new music each week and is exclusively available to stream on Apple Music. The compilation promises to surpass the musical expectations of music lovers across East Africa and across the world.

Shazam is a popular and one of the highly rated music apps. The app lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them or on their devices. With pioneering innovation in music identification, Shazam helps people discover, interact with and share video or audio content across devices and mediums. It offers a platform for young ad upcoming musicians from across the region and beyond.