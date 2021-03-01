Shares

Canon Europe has announced the launch of the EOS M50 Mark II, the successor to the award-winning EOS M50. The launch seeks to quench the global demand for online creative content, as more people are dedicating more time online.

According to reports, in Europe alone, between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020, TikTok saw its monthly usage increase by 93% amongst 16-64 years olds.

The mirrorless camera, the EOS M50 Mark II makes the entire process from shooting to uploading content much easier. The camera is also capable of capturing landscape and vertical 4K video or livestreaming Full HD directly to YouTube. This camera enables creators to take their content to the next level.

The camera also comes with a 3.5mm microphone input, clean HDMI and USB output. Its compact body, vari-angle touchscreen and compatibility with a range of Canon lenses gives users complete creative freedom.

With its clean HDMI output, users can create professional-looking live streams and the Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility Software, the new camera has simplified recordings.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa stated, “Perfect for vloggers, bloggers and influencers, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the ideal choice for content creators requiring stunning image quality, smart features and to live stream to an on-line audience in real-time.”

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II will be available from the end of April 2021.

EOS M50 Mark II specifications

Body type: SLR-style mirrorless

Max. resolution: 6000 x 4000 pixels

Effective pixels: 24 megapixels

Sensor size: APS-C (22.3 x 14.9 mm)

Sensor type: CMOS

ISO: Auto, 100-25600 (expands to 51200)

Lens mount: Canon EF-M

Focal length mult.: 1.6×

Articulated: LCD Fully articulated

Screen size: 3 inches

Screen dots: 1,040,000

Max. shutter speed: 1/4000 sec

Format: MPEG-4, H.264

Storage types: SD/SDHC/SDXC slot (UHS-I compatible)

USB: USB 2.0 (480 Mbit/sec)

Weight (inc. batteries): 387 g (0.85 lb/13.65 oz)

Dimensions: 4.57 x 3.46 x 2.32 inches

GPS: None