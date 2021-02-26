Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), has launched Diageo Bartenders Academy, with an aim to upscale, build capacity and improve trade engagement to Kenyan bartenders. The Academy targets to offer training to 10,000 bartenders in the country over the next four months.

The Diageo Bartenders Academy comes to fill the gap of professional and efficient bartenders in the country. The Academy envisions to be the ultimate bar Academy for quality and creative bartenders, with an ever-growing demand for bartending services.

Speaking at the launch, KBL Commercial Director, Joel Kamau said, “The program will sharpen the skills of bartenders in Kenya and raise the profile of the art form of bar service.”

The launch coincided with World Bartenders Day, which was marked in Nairobi, Mombasa, Thika, Kisumu and Nakuru.

Mr. Kamau added, “we want to build a very strong bartenders’ movement in Kenya. Our consumers taste, and needs are evolving every day, therefore it is important we champion this course.”

The Academy will bring practical knowledge to Kenyan bartenders, who want to better themselves in their careers. This world- class experience will inspire them to work in the most reputable bars in Kenya and abroad.

With many bartenders affected by the current COVID-19 situation, the Academy serves as a platform to sharpen their skills and better their chances to land new jobs.

In the first module, interested applicants will attend a one-day training workshop where they learn about bartending basics including; customer service, the art of bartending, tools of trade, bartender secrets, drink categories, spirit production, brand knowledge and responsible serving.