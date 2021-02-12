Shares

When people think about sport in Kenya, they usually do not think of horse racing. And there’s a good reason why: on a list of the most popular sports in Kenya, it would not feature too highly. Football, basketball, and athletics? These are the sports that come to mind, but horse racing? That’s a niche interest in East Africa.

However, a niche interest is still an interest. And in fact, people might be surprised to learn that horse racing has a rich history — and present — in Kenya. Indeed, Kenya is home to one of only four racecourses in Africa, and the only one in East Africa. While horse racing may not be as popular here as it is elsewhere, there is a passionate base that works tirelessly to keep the sport alive.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at everything you need to know about horse racing in Kenya.

Ngong Racecourse

There aren’t too many racecourses in Africa, but you will find one in Kenya. Opened in 1954 as a replacement for an earlier track, the Ngong Racecourse is the only one in East Africa and remains a popular outing for horse racing aficionados.

Located just outside of Nairobi, the picturesque racecourse is flanked by forests and also contains a nine-hole golf course. It is also periodically used for other events, such as athletics competitions and motor racing. The course is operated by the Jockey Club of Kenya, which is essentially the only driving force behind horse racing in the country.

Races are exciting here, largely thanks to the quality of the Ngong course. The design was based on the famous Ascot racecourse and features a 2400 meter turf with two chutes and a six-furlong straight. That’s always a recipe for a good race. The biggest race of the year is the Kenya Derby, which has been running annually for more than one hundred years.

Passionate Horse-Racing Fans

While Ngong Racecourse does provide a touch of live horse-racing action for the locals, meets are only held once every couple of weeks, on alternate Sundays. As such, die-hard fans of the track have to look elsewhere, particularly to the UK and United States, where races are held every day. Thanks to the internet, racing fans can dive into the history of the sport, read up on the latest horse racing picks, and follow the live action online. The super-passionate fans even look at making a trip to watch one of the world’s biggest races, such as the Kentucky Derby or Grand National, live in-person.

Because interest in horse racing in Kenya is small compared with other nations, maintaining and developing the sport in the country can require plenty of work. There may not be as strong a localized interest with sports like rugby, which holds a national cup every year, but horse racing fans do put their passion for horse racing to local use. The volunteers of the Jockey Club are hoping to stoke a flame of interest in the young people of Kenya by incorporating entertainment events into race days, such as concerts and fashion shows.

What Does the Future Hold?

The future of horse racing in Kenya will depend on the success or failure of the efforts of the Jockey Club. The sport needs more followers, not for the sake of attendance, but because the country needs more horses. Presently, numbers are small.

The Club has appealed to South African horse owners who may be willing to donate their horses to Kenyan horse racing. While this may sound like a big ask, there is a convincing incentive. South African horses tend to win in Kenya. A horse that cannot get a placed finish in South African can become a superstar when it’s racing at Ngong Racecourse.

Whatever happens with the South African horses, it seems unlikely that Kenya horse racing will ever disappear entirely, at least not if the Jockey Club of Kenya has anything to say about it. Until then, fans can enjoy regular events at Ngong, as well as following the international action online.