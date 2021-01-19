Shares

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has announced the start of the 2021 Kenya Cup season, which is set to kick off on 27th February. The announcement comes following clearance from the Ministry of Sport, Culture and Heritage.

This season will run for 11 match days, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi finals on Saturday 22nd May. The winners of the semi-final will then play in the Kenya Cup final set to happen on 29th May.

The season will kick off with a match between Mean Machine vs Egerton Wasps on 6th February, followed by a match between USIU vs Northern Suburbs the following weekend on 13th February.

This season will be preceded by the Kenya Cup qualifiers, which consists of the top six teams from the 2019/20 KRU Championship. The games in the qualifiers category will play on Saturday 6th February and Saturday 13th February, respectively.

This will then pave way for a league curtain raiser, with the current holders of the Kenya Cup going head to head with the current Enterprise Cup champions. This encounter will be played on Saturday 20 February.

Last season’s champions saw Strathmore Leos emerge as the winners, while Masinde Muliro University, Mean Machine and USIU followed closely in second, third and fourth place respectively. Mombasa SC and Kisii RFC came in the bottom two positions last season.

All fixtures will be played in adherence to existing COVID-19 health protocols with no spectators in attendance.