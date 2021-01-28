Shares

BLAZE BYOB (Be Your Own Boss) by Safaricom will host its second digital BYOB Live summit beginning from 8p.m. East African time. The theme of the Live Summit is Reinvention. The summit seeks to inspire the audience to have a disruptive mindset that will enable them to pivot into new areas and see opportunity in challenge.

As part of Safaricom’s Twende Tukiuke campaign, the digital summits seek to challenge the youth to go beyond what is thought possible and achieve their dreams. The youth can attend the virtual summits and engage their peers on the BYOB website or BYOB Social Media platforms which include BLAZE Kenya’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

“Mentorship is the key to youth empowerment, it is like sending a ladder down to help someone up. I look forward to connecting and interacting with young people through platforms such as BYOB Live, where we can avail the mentorship, tools and encouragement they need to pursue their passions,” said Dr. Caroline Vundi, Mental Health Specialist and BYOB Live mentor.

The summit will feature digital content creators Kennedy Odhiambo alias Crazy Kennar and Winnie Wanjiru popularly known as Wixx Mangutha, as well as young innovators David Githu and Moses Kiuna from Kiambu County, who use locally available material to create innovations such as brain-controlled prosthetic limbs.

The second summit comes almost a month after the launch of the fifth edition of BLAZE Be Your Own Boss. This edition introduced the first ever Blaze BYOB digital summit that attracted over 100,000 youth who got a chance to learn about transformation and personal branding from celebrated artist Nadia Mukami, decorated stylist Brian Babu, digital content creator Joanna Kinuthia and social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede.

This year’s BYOB Live edition will feature 12 digital summits with focus on several topics including innovation, digital media, networking and value addition in a bid to empower young Kenyans aged between 18 and 26 years to advance their careers in whatever fields they choose to pursue.